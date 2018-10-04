Neil Gaiman Shares New Look at David Tennant in ‘Good Omens’

Filming on the small screen adaptation of Good Omens is underway and today author Neil Gaiman shared a new look at David Tennant’s demon Crowley.

Day two in St James’s Park. Feeding the Victorian ducks. pic.twitter.com/HJ08BRlDbq — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 19, 2017

Gaiman, who co-wrote the Good Omens novel with the late Terry Pratchett shared the picture of a top hat-clad Tennant on Twitter today, writing “Day two in St. James’s Park. Feeding the Victorian ducks.”

This new image comes just a day after Gaiman shared a first look at Tennant and costar Michael Sheen in costume for the upcoming series.

Tennant and Sheen play the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley who have become unlikely friends and have become so comfortable with their lives in England that as the End Times near decide they need to locate the misplaced Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic 2018 in order to sabotage the end of the world.

As you can guess given that the story was writing by Gaiman and Pratchett, things hilariously don’t go quite as planned and in a statement made when the series was first announced, Gaiman reflected on the book.

“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world,” Gaiman said, “populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse. It became many people’s favourite book. Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

The six-episode Amazon series is the second of Gaiman’s works to get the small screen treatment. the Starz adaptation of Gaiman’s American Gods became a cult hit earlier this year.

There is no word when Amazon’s Good Omens series will premiere, though it’s safe to assume that the series will likely have a poignant 2018 release date. For now, fans can get caught up on Gaiman’s American Gods on Starz.

