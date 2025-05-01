The Witcher Season 4 Leak Reveals Return of a Fan-Favorite Character

While The Witcher Season 4 is supposed to be released at some point this year, Netflix continues to stay mum on details about a release plan. Regardless, we have a broad idea of what the new season will cover from the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, and new details continue to emerge thanks to leaks. The latest leak comes from Redanian Intelligence, and it claims that a fan-favorite character will be making their return in the upcoming season. According to the outlet, Queen Meve will be coming back in the final two episodes of the season, where she’ll be played again by Rebecca Hansson.

Hansson made her debut as the character in The Witcher Season 2. Outside of the Netflix series and books, Queen Meve is perhaps best known for her role in the video game Thornbreaker: The Witcher Tales. Queen Meve was the main character in that game, which offered a lot more insight into her background and storyline. Fans of the game should be happy to see her return, and her presence in the new season should offer a better idea where things will leave off ahead of the final season. Notably, Queen Meve is the one who knights Geralt as “Geralt of Rivia,” so it sounds like we’ll be seeing that scene play out in the Netflix series.

queen meve and geralt in thornbreaker: The Witcher Tales

At this time, Hansson’s presence in The Witcher Season 4 has not been officially confirmed, so readers should take this all with a grain of salt, pending some kind of casting announcement. That said, Redanian Intelligence has an excellent reputation when it comes to things associated with The Witcher, and the outlet seems very confident in its reporting of this information. Hopefully fans of Thornbreaker will find a lot to enjoy in the new season as a result.

Filming on The Witcher Season 4 is already complete. The new episodes are now in post-production, while filming on Season 5 is now underway. Not only has Netflix not announced its release plans for Season 4, but no information has been provided about the fate of the spin-off “The Rats.” The project was never officially announced by Netflix, but its existence was confirmed through members of the cast. There has been speculation that the series will not be released, or could be cut down and offered in a single special episode of Season 4 instead.

Leaks and set photos have offered fans some hints at things to come for the next two seasons of The Witcher, but those only go so far. There are a lot of questions surrounding the future, and fans are eager to see how the series comes to an end. With 2025 now more than a third of the way over, hopefully Netflix will start to become more candid about its plans for The Witcher this year.

