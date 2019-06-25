Michael Sheen Approves Of Good Omens x Studio Ghibli Crossover

Good Omens is an Amazon Prime success story, taking the classic novel from comic book legend Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Following an angel and a devil as they attempt to stop the apocalypse, the book was translated into a television mini-series on Amazon Prime. The concept of the series already sounds like it was ripped right out of an anime, so it’s no wonder that one fan decided to combine the characters of Crowley and Aziraphale in a Studio Ghibli style!

Twitter User JuJuMiJerk created such an impressive combination of the two universes that it even managed to get the attention of Michael Sheen, one of the series’ stars, to approve of this union:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Makes me feel like I’m in a Miyazaki film! So thrilling. https://t.co/UJ1M4rE7Hr — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) June 21, 2019

Both Crowley and Aziraphale seem similar to several Studio Ghibli characters that act as tricksters in Crowley’s case, or as altruistic do-gooders in the case of Azzy. Princess Mononoke and Howl’s Moving Castle are two such stories where the world is at stake and a combination of different forces are either trying to save the world or to destroy it. Certainly, we wouldn’t be averse to seeing a representation of the Good Omens universe brought into an animated style similar to that of Studio Ghibli’s.

Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch was originally released in 1990, and received several awards since its inception. While a sequel was discussed and originally planned in the form of the potential 668 – The Neighbor of the Beast, it ultimately didn’t come to fruition. Though with the success of the Amazon Prime series and the novel overall, perhaps we’ll see the potential title take form in some shape or form moving forward.

Studio Ghibli is a titan in the world of animation, creating numerous financially successful movies and winning an Academy Award for its film, Spirited Away, as well as several Oscar nominations for its films throughout the years. Created in 1985 originally to help turn the successful manga series, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, into an animated movie, the studio lead by animation legend Hayao Miyazaki has continued bringing mystical and classic animated adventures to the world.

What do you think of the fan art of Good Omens in the Studio Ghibli style approved by series star, Michael Sheen? Would you like to see an animated series or movie for the Neil Gaiman/Terry Pratchet novel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist, days before the apocalypse is about to kick off. The series also features appearances from Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman. The series is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime with all episodes ready to watch.