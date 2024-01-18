Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Shares Hilariously "Creative" Sign Protesting Season 2's Ending

It was announced last month that Good Omens will be getting a Season 3 on Amazon's Prime Video, which is an extreme relief to fans considering the Season 2 finale's heartbreaking cliffhanger. Good Omens author and series writer Neil Gaiman has explained that the second season was actually a bridge between the book and his original sequel idea, and that he's had the third season mapped out for a while. While most fans trust that Gaiman will stick the landing with the upcoming third season, some are poking fun at the author for putting fans in their feels. Earlier this week, Gaiman had a show at the Sydney Opera House, and he was asked to sign a hilariously "creative" piece of paper that protested Season 2 of Good Omens.

"I was asked to sign something for someone here in Sydney Australia today. It's definitely creative," Gaiman shared. The image had Gaiman's face crossed out and read: "Attention: Neil Gaiman is BANNED from these premises until he fixes the ending of Good Omens S2. He is armed and dangerous, if you see this individual do NOT approach, report him to nsw.crimestoppers.com.au." Considering Gaiman shared the image, we're sure the whole thing was in good fun. You can check it out below:

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on Good Omens Season 3:

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen before the third season was announced, and they shared some hopes for the series.

"Well, it's not in our gift," Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. "Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..." Sheen added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," he joked, using the show's famous line. "Inevitable," he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

"Well, there's lots, isn't there?" Sheen replied. "There's all sorts of possibilities, aren't there?" Tennant added. "I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well," Sheen continued. "They're such fun to do ... Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they've developed. And it's so wonderful to do."

"It might be nice to see '80s Aziraphale and Crowley," Tennant chimed in. "Oh yes," Sheen agreed. "I'd almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure," Tennant shared. "And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100," Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another '80s band with a signature hairstyle. "That would be him. He'd have the Flock of Seagulls haircut," Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.