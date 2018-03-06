Nick Offerman Joins Neil Gaiman’s ‘Good Omens’

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman has joined the cast of Neil Gaiman‘s Good Omens.

Offerman will play a US ambassador and the father of the child named Warlock, who is mistakenly believed to be the antichrist.

“There may not be anyone alive who can deadpan a line quite as well as Nick Offerman,” Gaiman said. “He’s a terrific performer and has to say a lot of things in Good Omens that are humanly impossible to deliver with a straight face. Fortunately, Nick is not entirely human.”

Gaiman is adapting for television the book of the same name that he co-wrote with the late author Terry Pratchett. Offerman is a fan of the novel.

“If you had told me when I first read Good Omens in the early ’90s that I would one day visit South Africa to giggle with Neil Gaiman at laptop-screened footage of Doctor Who and David Frost dancing because I was essaying a role in the adaptation of said book, I would likely have offered to purchase some of whatever you must be smoking,” he said. “But here I am, still giggling at the lack of it.

Offerman is best-known for his now iconic role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. He also appeared in Fargo and in the indie film Hearts Beat Loud.

Offerman joins another strong cast in Good Omens, which includes Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, and Jack Whitehall.

Good Omens is an irreverent, apocalyptic comedy set in modern times. The book was originally released in 1990 under the title Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The series follows the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) who have been on Earth since the Garden of Eden. Having become accustomed to life among humans, the unlikely duo decides to set about preventing the apocalypse, the coming of the antichrist, and the final battle between Heaven and Hell.

Good Omens is a six-part miniseries that will air on BBC Two in the United Kingdom and on Amazon Prime worldwide in 2019.

Source: Variety