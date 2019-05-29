Neil Gaiman Pays Tribute to Terry Pratchett at Good Omens Premiere

After decades of waiting, Good Omens is finally headed into live-action in the form of an Amazon miniseries. The show’s world premiere kicked off tonight, and it looks like it paid a pretty poignant tribute to one of the story’s original creators. A new tweet from Flora Carr, which you can check out below, reveals that the hat and scarf of the late Terry Pratchett were placed on an empty chair before the premiere.

Terry Pratchett’s hat and scarf are on an empty chair in the front row of the @GoodOmensPrime world premiere, as promised by @neilhimself #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/RKNd5bOxpc — Flora Carr (@floracarr_) May 28, 2019

Pratchett, who passed away in 2015, co-wrote the beloved 1990 novel with Neil Gaiman. The writer played an interesting role in the several previous attempts to adapt the novel into live-action, and grew to have an interesting perspective on the whole affair.

“The difference between me and Neil in our attitude to movie projects is that he doesn’t believe they’re going to happen until he’s sitting in his seat eating popcorn, and I don’t believe they’re going to happen,” Pratchett said in 2014.

Good Omens was officially green-lit by Amazon Video in 2017, almost two years after Pratchett’s death. With Gaiman at the helm as the show’s writer and creator, the idea of creating a fitting adaptation to Pratchett’s work became even more personal.

“[Pratchett said] ‘you have to make it, because you’re the only other person who has the same passion for and understanding for Good Omens I do, and I want to watch it,’” Gaiman explained to CNET earlier this year. “I said OK, and then he died, which suddenly turned it into a last request.”

Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist, days before the apocalypse is about to kick off. The series also features appearances from Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman.

Good Omens will debut on Amazon Prime on May 31st.