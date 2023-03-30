Gotham Knights: Easter Eggs and DC References in Under Pressure
The executive producers behind Gotham Knights have once again joined ComicBook.com to run down the Easter eggs and DC references in the latest episode of the series, "Under Pressure," which aired at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday night on The CW. In the episode, after their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member.
Like all the Arrowverse shows, Gotham Knights hails from Berlanti Productions, which means it's being made by people who really love the comic book source material. Executive producers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash have provided ComicBook.com with a guide to the Easter eggs and DC Comics references found in the episode. On Wednesday morning, check back for a rundown of next week's episode, which airs on Tuesday, April 4th.
You can check out the full list below, after the show's official synopsis.
Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, 'De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.
From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.
More Mutants
In episode 101 when Duela, Harper and Cullen are marched into the GCPD, some of the criminals in the background – who are also seen celebrating a fiery car behind a news reporter on the TV that Cressida is watching – are wearing wraparound glasses and leather jackets. They're the Mutants that Carrie later speaks about in the graveyard scene, whom our team tussled with in this episode. In Frank Miller's "Dark Knight Returns" comic run, Carrie Kelley meets Batman because of the Mutants.
Harvey for Mayor
After butting heads with Mayor Hill throughout the episode and witnessing his corruption, Harvey announces he's running for Mayor of Gotham. Harvey Dent/Two-Face has been Mayor of Gotham in a couple of alternate universes in the comics, such as the Darkverse and DC Bombshells.
I mean...that's honesty!
Stephanie retorts the name of her dress, that it's a May Nickel, that's a nod to our costume designer, Jennifer May Nickel, who did indeed design Stephanie's dress for the gala.
Geography lessons
When Cullen goes undercover at the GCPD, he says he's from Somerset precinct. Somerset is a location in Gotham in the comics, typically the area where Arkham Asylum is housed. Harvey later mentions he's from Cobble Hill, which is another location from the comics.
Harper's skills
Turner and Carrie turn to Harper for help with the chemicals and schematics, a nod to the fact that she's an incredibly gifted engineer in the comics – thus, just about the only person who can help disarm the bomb at the gala.
Ace Chemicals
The Mutant Gang steals their bomb-making chemicals from Ace Chemicals, a chemical processing plant from the comics that's most well-known for being the birthplace of the Joker.
Alan Wayne
The backstory about how Alan Wayne died is inspired by the pages of Batman: Court of Owls.
The Dark Knight Returns
The episode starts with a confrontation between Carrie/Robin and Vernon Wagner AKA Mutant Leader. Both characters are from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, where Carrie assists Batman in taking Mutant Leader down in the pages of that story.