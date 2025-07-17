7 Great Sci-Fi TV Shows Nobody Talks About

There have been many underrated science fiction TV shows over the years that have unfortunately fallen under the radar. Sci-fi has been a popular source of entertainment on TV for decades, with the likes of Star Trek, Doctor Who, and Battlestar Galactica, among others, all paving the way for a whole generation of sci-fi adventures. Whether focused on superpowers, extraterrestrials, futuristic societies, or revisionist histories, the sci-fi genre is fertile ground for TV storytelling, but not every sci-fi TV show gets the recognition they deserve.

New series such as Foundation, Severance, Stranger Things, Murderbot, and more are continuing the incredible legacy of science fiction on TV. Some TV shows have never received the recognition and notoriety they deserve, however, even though these series also have important places in sci-fi TV history. Some of these have seen unsuccessful attempted reboots and revivals, while others have been forgotten, but they all deserve to become part of the conversation again.

7) The Middleman (2008)

Back in 2008, The Middleman introduced Matt Keesler’s titular anonymous fixer who recruits Natalie Morales’ struggling artist Wendy Watson to embark on world-saving adventures against alien threats, mad scientists, and supernatural occurrences. The short-lived series was planned for 13 episodes, but only released 12 before being cancelled by ABC Family. Based on Viper Comics’ The Middleman series, the live-action show was entertaining, vibrant, and stylistic, despite its flaws that led to it being cancelled and forgotten. The Middleman would seriously benefit from a revival.

6) Continuum (2012-2015)

Spanning four seasons between 2012 and 2015, Showcase’s Continuum focused on the conflict between a group of time-traveling terrorists from the future and a police officer, Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), who inadvertently travels back with them. Continuum blended sci-fi with crime drama, earning comparisons to the critically-acclaimed Life on Mars. Despite being so well-received and popular throughout its run, Continuum has seldom been at the core of the sci-fi TV conversation, even though the story is packed with sci-fi gold, the cast deliver brilliant and slick performances, and the series being rife for spinoffs and sequels.

5) Dark Matter (2015-2017)

Not to be confused with the recent well-received Apple TV+ series starring Joel Edgerton, Space and Syfy’s Dark Matter was originally written as a comic book series by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie while they were working on the Stargate franchise. The series follows six mercenaries who wake up from stasis on the starship Raza with no memory of who they are or where they’re from. Over three seasons, Dark Matter ratings grew but viewership dwindled, leading to it being cancelled by Syfy, even though the concept was seriously interesting, and the story wasn’t explored in enough detail.

4) Archive 81 (2022)

Based on the 2016 podcast of the same name, Archive 81 released on Netflix in 2022 to rave reviews, but the supernatural horror series was very quickly forgotten. Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi played Dan and Melody, respectively – the latter recorded tapes in 1994 for a documentary about a mysterious building, while the former is hired by an enigmatic company in the present to restore the tapes years after the building burned down. Archive 81 was rife with mystery and suspense, and would benefit from a resurgence in attention, which could perhaps lead to a much-wanted second season.

3) Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (2016-2018)

Years ago, Marvel legend Stan Lee answered a fan question about what superpower he’d choose for himself, stating he’d want the power of luck. This became the concept for Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, created by Lee and Neil Biswas for Sky 1. The series follows James Nesbitt’s Harry Clayton, a Murder Squad detective and compulsive gambler who gains a lucky charm, leading to some incredible adventures. The series is Sky 1’s most successful original drama to date. The British series is little-known to American audiences, but deserves much more attention, given Lee’s involvement and Nesbitt’s hilarious and heartfelt performance.

2) The 4400 (2004-2007)

The 4400’s 2021 reboot was cancelled after just one season, meaning it simply doesn’t hold a candle to the original series, which spanned four seasons between 2004 and 2007. The 4400 saw a group of people who disappeared over the last 60 years suddenly turn up near Seattle, Washington. None of them aged a day, and all returned with remarkable paranormal abilities, opening the doors for a wild and expansive storyline to be explored. The 4400 is considered one of the best sci-fi shows of its generation, so it’s a shame the reboot didn’t meet the original show’s success. The series even includes future Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali in an early role, so it deserves a watch.

1) FlashForward (2009-2010)

FlashForward’s intricate narrative deserved much more than one season. The ABC series saw almost everyone on Earth experience a 137-second-long blackout in which they see their lives in six months’ time. It falls on Joseph Fiennes’ FBI agent Mark Benton to unravel the mystery of what happened, why, and whether it’ll happen again – which it ultimately does. Despite being a high concept series, FlashForward was grounded, its characters relatable, and the narrative high-energy while containing a poignant message. FlashForward’s cancellation spurred outrage from its fan base, so it would be great to see FlashForward finally get the recognition it deserves.

