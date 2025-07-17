New Doctor Who Trailer Reunites Billie Piper With Christopher Eccleston 6 Weeks After Shock Return

A new trailer has dropped for an upcoming Doctor Who audio drama from Big Finish, which reunites Billie Piper’s character Rose with the Ninth Doctor, played by Christopher Eccleston. This marks the first time that the two actors have reprised their roles together since the 2005 debut season of the relaunched Doctor Who television show. Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Snare marks the first entry in a 12-episode run that will see Rose and the Doctor visit familiar places, work with former allies, and fight some of the series’ most popular enemies. The trailer for the run is now available, giving fans a brief taste of the two characters’ reunion ahead of the August 2025 release.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, Snare will see Rose and the Doctor return to Powell Estate and meet the Tylers’ old neighbor Kevin, who is busy clearing out his dad’s apartment. With an ancient power awakening on the estate, Kevin joins the time-traveling duo after inadvertently becoming involved in their adventure.

Doctor Who‘s Rose and the Ninth Doctor Finally Reunite

The reunion comes exactly 20 years after Piper and Eccleston first began working together on the revival series of Doctor Who. Discussing the new audio drama, Eccleston, who quit the show after a single season, was quick to point out the importance of Rose for his incarnation of the Doctor and the positive influence she has over him. “I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie,” he says. “I don’t think my Doctor exists without Rose. He’s a ‘one man, one companion’ kind of alien. We’ve explored him on his own at Big Finish, as a loner. But there’s a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that’s why I do this. They complete each other.”

Piper added: “I can’t think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than now. Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together.”

Billie Piper’s return as Rose is timely, given the shock revelation at the end of Season 15, where Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor departed the show and seemingly regenerated into a version of the Doctor played by Billie Piper. Exactly what this means for the show and whether this is a new incarnation of Rose, the Doctor, the Moment, the entity known as Bad Wolf, or something else entirely is yet to be revealed. Fans will likely have to wait some time for answers, but the audio drama will provide a way to enjoy Piper back in Doctor Who in the meantime.

Big Finish had produced Doctor Who audio dramas for decades. The company launched Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures in 2021, bringing Eccleston back to his role as the Ninth Doctor for the first time since his 2005 exit from the television series. Before that, Big Finish launched Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures, which saw David Tennant and Catherine Tate together again years before their 60th anniversary reunion. Tennant also joined up with Piper in later seasons of the series. Most recently, Big Finish announced Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, bringing Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill back to the TARDIS as the Thirteenth Doctor and companion Yasmin Khan

