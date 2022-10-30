Green Lantern Fan Art Shows Trevante Rhodes as John Stewart for the HBO Max Series

Warner Bros. Discovery has been having one hell of a week with the announcements that Henry Cavill is officially returning as Superman and that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the bosses of the newly minted DC Studios. The studio recently did some reshuffling of their DC Films slate with CEO David Zaslav opting to cancel projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Another announcement revealed that HBO Max would be reworking Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series and have it feature John Stewart more prominently. People have been fan-casting actors for the role over the years, with Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes being one of the names that pops up. Now, one artist has created a cool design that shows the actor in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, designed some brand new fan art that shows the actor as the Emerald Knight. The fan art gives him a simple look as the character and opts to give him Hal Jordan's classic white gloves. While, Rhodes probably isn't in the running to play the character as yet, I wouldn't count him out. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent DC Comics movie to hit theaters is Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

