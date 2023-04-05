Chris Pratt Reacts to Parks and Rec Co-Star Aubrey Plaza's Marvel Role

Chris Pratt didn't know his Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza had been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, calling her role in Marvel Studios' upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos a "full circle" moment. While never confirmed by Marvel, it was reported in the press that Plaza joined Disney+'s WandaVision spin-off focused on the dark-magic witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn, another Parks and Rec alum). But Pratt, who reprises his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the studio, told Rolling Stone that he wasn't aware of Plaza's undisclosed Marvel role before the interview.

"I love that," Pratt told the magazine. "She's having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled… She's so unique and talented and special. It's just great that the the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in White Lotus, and Emily the Criminal was great. And I think she'll show that it's perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel."

It's not confirmed Plaza's mystery Marvel role is a witch — there's speculation Plaza is playing the ancient dark sorceress Morgan Le Fay — but Agatha: Coven of Chaos will, indeed, involve a witch coven and the supernatural side of the MCU. (In a November interview, Plaza would only hint at her "pivotal role" in the series.)

Along with Hahn and Plaza, the Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast includes Emma Caulfield Ford (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), reprising her WandaVision role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones of Westview, and Debra Jo Rupp (That '70s Show), also returning from WandaVision as Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart. MCU newcomers in undisclosed roles include Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), and Okwui Okpokwasili (Blumhouse's The Exorcist).

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos, I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character," Plaza previously told Backstage. "I'll just say, speaking of manifestations... it's all coming together for me with this part. Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in Parks and Recreation 10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine."



Plaza continued: "She speaks my language. To be able to get onscreen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn."

Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos will stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.