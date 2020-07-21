Harley Quinn Animated Series Coming to HBO Max Next Month

✖

Fans of DC Universe's Harley Quinn may still be waiting to hear if the fan-favorite animated series will get a season three, the wait for the existing two seasons of the series to hit HBO Max is almost over. HBO Max revealed what's coming to and departing from the streaming platform in August and it is good news for Harley Quinn fans. The definitely-not-for-kids series will land on HBO Max on Saturday, August 1st.

The official HBO Max arrival date for Harley Quinn makes good on a tease sent to subscribers via email back in June that noted the series would be "coming soon". When the series does arrive on HBO Max it will mark the first time both seasons of the series will be available outside of DC Universe, though Season 1 did air on SYFY back in May.

The first season of Harley Quinn saw the titular character attempting to join the Legion of Doom and thus prove herself as an independent villain following her breakup with the Joker. Season 2 saw Gotham City become isolated from the rest of the United States, offering an opportunity for Harley to take on the newly formed Injustice League as well as sees a romance between Harley and Poison Ivy begin to blossom, something that showrunner Justin Halpern says won't be undone should the series get a third season.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that?" Halpern said. "What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but with the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on DC Universe. Both seasons will arrive on HBO Max on August 1st.

