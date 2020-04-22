Harley Quinn Series Heading to SYFY

✖

The number of streaming services out there can be a bit overwhelming and make fans apprehensive about what platforms to subscribe to, so if you were nervous about signing up for DC Universe, you can tune in to SYFY to watch the first season of the animated Harley Quinn to see the series that critics are raving about. Sundays in May will see Harley taking over the late-night block on the network, with all 13 episodes from Season One being broadcast to subscribers of the cable channel. Season Two of Harley Quinn is currently streaming on DC Universe. Check out the full schedule of programming below.

May 3rd: Episodes 1-4, 11 p.m. ET

May 10th: Episodes 5-7, 11 p.m. ET

May 17th: Episodes 8-10, 11 p.m. ET

May 24th: Episodes 11-13, 12 a.m. ET

In the series, "Breaking up is hard to do – just ask Harley! The DC fan-favorite has finally left her ex-boyfriend, the Joker, and is trying her damndest to join the Legion of Doom with the help – or hindrance – of a whole cast of not-so super villains from all corners of Gotham City."

The series was quickly renewed for a second season after the premiere of its debut episodes, with the series airing on SYFY potentially opening it up to an even wider audience to show them what they've been missing. As far as whether a third season is in the cards, WarnerMedia's expansion with HBO Max means a number of details about the show's future are unclear.

"We're in a position now where DC Universe is trying to figure out what it wants to do with the show," writer Justin Halpern previously shared with ComicBook.com. "There's been rumblings about expanding now that WarnerMedia has several arms. We're exploring opportunities for other outlets but nothing's confirmed."

With HBO Max set to debut a live-action series focusing on Green Lantern, some are even wondering if Harley Quinn could end up on that new platform.

"But as part of the, 'Hey, look at us. We're this little show that's doing pretty well,'" the writer adds. "We have sent a one-page ... not even a synopsis, but more of a setup for what could be Season Three. And so, we have thought about it but that's not to say that it could change entirely once we get a writer's room going, if we are lucky enough to get a third season pickup. It's all to be determined."

Check out Harley Quinn now on DC Universe and tune in to SYFY for Season One beginning on May 3rd.

