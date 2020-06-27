Harley Quinn Coming Soon to HBO Max

✖

While fans of the Harley Quinn animated series are still waiting to hear about a season three, there is some good news for folks who have not been able to watch the series due to the lack of a DC Universe subscription. Recently, an email went out to HBO Max subscribers announcing that the Harley Quinn series will soon be available to watch on the new streaming platform.

"Coming soon to your screens," the email reads. The list also includes Close Enough and Inuyasha. "Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) is on a mission to prove herself as Gotham's criminal queenpin," the description boasts. While the other animated shows have official release dates for July, Harley Quinn is currently only teased as "coming soon." You can check out a screenshot from the email below:

(Photo: HBO)

If you're confused about the difference between HBO services, HBO Max is a one-stop-shop for all of the Warner Bros. movies and TV shows ranging from Harry Potter to DC Comics titles. HBO remains a part of cable packages, offering films and shows in real-time on a programming schedule. HBO Now allows users to stream HBO to their phones. You can learn more here.

As for Harley Quinn, showrunner Justin Halpern recently talked to SYFY about the potential third season, and why they don't plan to break up Harley and Poison Ivy. "When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Will you be watching Harley Quinn on HBO Max? If so, will it be your first time watching the series? Tell us in the comments!

Harley Quinn will soon be coming to HBO Max. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons on DC Universe.

