Harley Quinn Producers Still Haven't Heard From HBO Max Over Season 3 Renewal

Harley Quinn is now streaming on HBO Max as WarnerMedia continues to migrate DC Universe's original shows over to its flagship streaming service. That means new fans are discovering it, including Pacific Rim: Uprising director and former Marvel's Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight. Like most fans, DeKnight wonders what the future holds for Harley Quinn. Unfortunately, Harley Quinn writer/producer Dean Lorey says that HBO Max hasn't contacted his team about a third season. "We'd love to make one!" Lorey tweeted. "We're still waiting to hear something from HBOmax. It was so much fun to work on (Bane!) and we have a lot more story to tell. Harley is one of the best experiences I've had making a show and I bet Justin [Halpern] and Pat [Schumacker] would say the same."

Fans were especially thrilled by the show's second season finale, which saw Harley and Poison Ivy finally getting together right before embarking on a Thelma & Louise style car chase with the police. Producer Justin Halpern stated in a previous interview that the show wouldn't undo that new status quo should it receive a third season.

"For us, we wanted to make sure that the characters were in a mentally healthy... it sounds crazy, because it's a silly cartoon where we do lots of sh*t. But we wanted to make sure the characters were in a mentally healthy place where we could do a Season 3 and not have to make it about, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not going to break up?' and just have them be together," Halpern explained. "Putting Harley and Ivy together in our show was always going to be messy, and so we didn't want it to be something that happened quickly. We didn't want anyone to say, 'Oh, they just threw them together just to throw them together. They didn't do the work.'

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn's first two seasons are streaming now on HBO Max.

