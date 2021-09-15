Harry Potter Competition Series Tournament of Houses to Be Hosted by Helen Mirren

The Harry Potter franchise is heading into an all-new direction by putting devout Wizarding World fans to the test in the competition series Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which is set to be hosted by Dame Helen Mirren. The four-part competition series will be a multi-network event, with Hogwarts Tournament of Heroes not only celebrating the franchise’s passionate fans, but also honoring the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone. The new event is set to be filmed later this month and will be debuting across Cartoon Network, TBS, and HBO Max later this year.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” Mirren shared in a statement.”The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics continued, “We’re creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there’s no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms.”

A press release for the new series details, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the official title of the upcoming competition series that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. This special four-part event will unveil Wizarding World fans willing to put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test for the ultimate honor to be named House Cup champion.”

“In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the special is set to tape later this month and premiere later this year as a simulcast event on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, followed by its premiere on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool, will bring the magic of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses alive.

“Nearly two decades since the global critical and box office hit of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will continue the spirit of the Wizarding World. Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. A play-along component will allow viewers to don their own Hogwarts robes and swish and flick their wands from home.”

