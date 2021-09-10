Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which Harry Potter Movie Is His Favorite

With eight installments to choose from, Harry Potter fans all have different favorite films for different reasons, but when it comes to star Daniel Radcliffe, he noted that his favorite film in the series is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, as he remembers how much time he spent filming with Gary Oldman. He also pointed out that he was able to appreciate his time with Oldman due to being older than he was when the pair first started acting together in the series. He would go on to note, however, that when it comes to which film is his favorite merely from a viewing perspective, it would be Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

“The fifth one, which is not one that most people cite as one of their favorites,” Radcliffe shared with WIRED in response to his favorite entry. “But I got to work with Gary Oldman a bunch in it. And I was sort of a little bit older at that point, so I was able to appreciate that more. But to watch, probably the last one.”

Despite not necessarily appreciating his time collaborating with Oldman when the pair first starred in the third entry, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Radcliffe also recently confirmed that Oldman was the actor he was most starstruck by during his time in the series.

“Well, now I’m, like, aware of who they are in a much more significant way than I was when I was nine or ten,” Radcliffe recalled during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “At the time I wasn’t starstruck by any of those people. The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman, because that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself so, yeah, before that when you meet someone as a nine-year-old it’s sort of hard to, like, gain starstruckness of them later on.”

While Radcliffe’s starring turn in the franchise helped catapult him into stardom, the series has only grown in popularity over the past decade since the final entry in the movie series, earning spinoffs, theatrical productions, and theme parks. Reports claim that HBO Max is also developing a Harry Potter-inspired TV series, with full details of such an endeavor yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned for details on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

