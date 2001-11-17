Harry Potter: Back To Hogwarts Launches To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

✖

The Harry Potter franchise and fans are celebrating Back to Hogwarts Day, the start of the celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, depending on which market you live in) debuting in theaters. The celebration began early Wednesday morning with a live-streamed event that can now be viewed in full below. More than 1.1 million fans worldwide tuned in to this event last year, and the 2021 event is expected to bring more attention given its the film franchise's 20th anniversary. Back to Hogwarts Global Fan Celebration | 20 Years of Harry Potter Movie Magic is presented by the Harry Potter Fan Club and hosted by celebrity DJ and Harry Potter superfan Yinka Bokinni and includes a special guest appearance from Tom Felton. Yinka will guide fans through an interactive celebration of 20 years of fandom and share breaking news and features that Harry Potter fans will not want to miss.

To further celebrate, fans can embark on their own journeys to Hogwarts with the new Platform Nine and Three-Quarters Instagram filter. It's available on Wizarding World's Instagram channel beginning today.

The celebration will continue weekly as the Wizards World honors 20 Magical Moments from the first Harry Potter film each Wizarding Wednesday. These spotlights will feature games, quizzes and secrets from the set.

There's still more to come as Warner Bros. preps its Harry Potter Quiz Show for debut later this year in the US on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS. The easiest way to celebrate is simply to rewatch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and the entire Harry Potter film saga, which is available in its entirety on HBO Max starting today.

Pere the official anniversary website, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first film in the epic eight-part Harry Potter series, is reaching its 20th anniversary this year. To celebrate, we're looking at 20 of its most iconic scenes that we still think about today. Join us over the next couple of months as more moments begin to magically appear every Wizarding Wednesday and see if any of your favourites pop up! Expect quizzes, videos, fan content, deep-dives, puzzles and much more. Grab your Hogwarts trunk, we've got a lot to unpack!"

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Fans can find more information on the anniversary celebration at the official website. The Harry Potter films are streaming now on HBO Max.