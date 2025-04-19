The Harry Potter TV Series Needs to Expand on These 3 Scenes From the Sorcerer’s Stone the Movies Didn’t

HBO will be heading back to Hogwarts thanks to the upcoming Harry Potter television series. New young actors will step into the roles that audiences around the world embraced more than two decades ago, in a timeless adventure about a young wizard preparing to take down his biggest enemy. The studio is aiming to adapt one novel throughout every season of the series; this means the first installment will cover the events of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in other markets), the book that introduced us to the Wizarding World. The Harry Potter television adaptation will have the opportunity to do something that was never seen in the movies.

The fact that the story of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be told across an entire season of television gives the creative team behind the project the opportunity to expand on sequences audiences think they already know. It’s one thing to tell this adventure over the course of a two-hour movie, but taking viewers to the Wizarding World for seven or eight hours will feel like a new experience for long-time fans. Here are some of the most memorable moments from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone that can be expanded on thanks to the upcoming television show.

The Tests to Get to Voldemort

By the time Harry, Ron, and Hermione realize that Professor Quirrell is actually the bad guy who has been attacking them all along, they need to confront the villain before he can get his hands on the Sorcerer’s Stone. The main characters of the story are forced to go through dangerous tests in order to get to their former teacher, and Ron is even recognized for the sacrifice he makes in one of these tests. In the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie, these tests are the biggest action sequence from the first act, but this time around, there will be plenty of time to explore what really happens once Harry is ready to meet his destiny.

The first season finale from the upcoming show could deal directly with these tests and Harry’s eventual confrontation with a dying Lord Voldemort. Every test that is presented to Harry, Ron, and Hermione could be a sequence of its own. The entire first novel in the series leads up to the fact that Lord Voldemort is looking for ways to come back to life, which is why the television series needs to give each one of these reveals a moment to breathe. Harry’s life is never the same again once he understands that the most powerful, evil wizard who has ever existed is looking to make a comeback. HBO would be wise to let viewers sit with the idea for a minute.

The Death of Harry Potter’s Parents

The major event that sets the entire plot of the books in motion is Lord Voldemort’s failed attempt at killing Harry Potter and his parents. The horrific night in which the evil wizard destroys the house in an attempt to prevent the prophecy from taking place was shown through vague flashbacks in the movies. That is understandable, because there were plenty of plot twists that needed to remain hidden until the last installments of the series. But now that audiences know everything that happened that night in Godric’s Hollow, the complete picture can be depicted on the screen.

Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) was always in love with Harry’s mother, Lily. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows revealed that Snape went to Godric’s Hollow that night, only to find that the Potters had been killed and that Harry had somehow survived the attack. The upcoming television series has the chance to explore Lily’s protection spell for Harry, Voldemort’s attack, and Snape’s arrival without having to make audiences wait a decade. By the time the show makes it to The Deathly Hallows, everything can come full circle for Snape’s character if they address the issue from the start.

The Introduction to Diagon Alley

After Hagrid tells Harry that he is a wizard, he is immediately taken to Diagon Alley in order to get everything he needs for his new life at Hogwarts. The location has become iconic for fans of the series: LEGO sets, decorative replicas, and even theme park areas have been constructed based on Diagon Alley. The Harry Potter television series should take some time to explore all the stores and restaurants that have turned the spot into a must-visit location for the members of the Wizarding World. Diagon Alley is the first deep dive Harry takes into his life as a wizard and this sequence should feel very impactful for the young boy.

Diagon Alley is filled with secrets and mysteries that could entertain audiences for an entire episode of the first season. Ollivander’s, for example, is the shop where every young wizard in the United Kingdom gets their wand. Harry Potter’s wand immediately felt a connection with him, which is why the boy is surprised when he realizes that he could hold that much power. Diagon Alley is also the place where Hogwarts students get their materials for the school year. The location is seen multiple times across the series, which is why its introduction needs to be unforgettable for fans.

It remains to be seen if the Harry Potter series can go beyond what the movies established all those years ago – but it certainly needs to try.

A release date for the Harry Potter series hasn’t been announced by HBO.