One of the Confirmed Harry Potter TV Stars Was Already in the Movies (And You Missed It)

The Wizarding World is buzzing with renewed excitement as HBO prepares its highly anticipated Harry Potter television series, promising a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books. Among the first wave of the official cast are accomplished actors like John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Joining this impressive ensemble is veteran Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse, confirmed for the role of the perpetually grumpy Hogwarts caretaker, Argus Filch. Whitehouse’s casting holds a fascinating piece of trivia as this isn’t his first journey into the world of Harry Potter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whitehouse’s connection to the franchise stems from his involvement in the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. While his name doesn’t appear prominently in the movie’s credits or fan recollections, he was cast and filmed scenes as the character Sir Cadogan. Sir Cadogan’s main scene was intended to occur after Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) attacks the Fat Lady’s (Dawn French) portrait, leaving the entrance to Gryffindor Tower unguarded. Mirroring the book’s events, the brave but foolish knight’s portrait volunteers to take over security duties. Despite Whitehouse filming this sequence, the scene was ultimately cut from the theatrical release of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Although the character of Sir Cadogan can technically be glimpsed briefly in the background of other portraits during the commotion surrounding the Fat Lady’s disappearance, Whitehouse’s performance was mostly left on the cutting room floor, only discoverable as a deleted scene in home media releases.

Play video

According to Wizarding World lore, Sir Cadogan is believed to have been one of King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, though his legend exists primarily within magical history, having been scrubbed from Muggle accounts. He’s depicted as relentlessly courageous, often to the point of absurd foolhardiness, possessing a fiery temper and an unshakeable desire to face any challenge, no matter how ill-advised. This blend of bravery and absurdity defines his portrait at Hogwarts, which hangs on the seventh floor. The portrait constantly seeks quests, challenges students and staff to duels, and is known for his clumsy attempts at appearing knightly, often struggling with his sword or his pony. Sadly, time constraints severely reduced Sir Cadogan’s role in the film franchise.

Paul Whitehouse: From Sir Cadogan to Argus Filch

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

As Hogwarts’ caretaker, Argus Filch is a constant, lurking presence, diametrically opposed to the students’ youthful energy and magical mischief. He harbors a deep-seated resentment towards the students, stemming partly from his status as a Squib, someone born into a wizarding family but possessing no magical ability. This bitterness fuels his zealous enforcement of school rules, and he patrols the corridors relentlessly, often accompanied by his equally unpleasant cat, Mrs. Norris, eagerly seeking any excuse to dole out punishment. His office contains confiscated magical items and records of student mischiefs, reflecting his obsession with order and discipline in a world whose core element — magic — is inaccessible to him.

In the original eight Harry Potter films, Argus Filch was portrayed by the esteemed British actor David Bradley. Bradley brought a memorably gaunt, scowling, and slightly pitiful presence to the caretaker. His Filch was often seen muttering darkly, and his devotion to Mrs. Norris was his only apparent soft spot. Bradley’s performance cemented Filch in the minds of many film viewers as the archetypal curmudgeonly authority figure within Hogwarts, leaving big shoes for Whitehouse to fill.

Whitehouse, a celebrated comedian and character actor, brings a different kind of pedigree to the role. While Bradley leaned into the dramatic and severe aspects of Filch, Whitehouse’s background in comedy could potentially allow for exploration of the more absurd or perhaps even darkly humorous elements of Filch’s character, including his constant state of frustration, his over-the-top reactions, and his futile war against Peeves the Poltergeist. This casting choice signals the HBO series’ intent to offer fresh takes while remaining faithful to the source material, giving a seasoned performer a chance to put his unique stamp on a well-known character.

What are your thoughts on Paul Whitehouse playing Argus Filch? Are you excited to see his interpretation compared to David Bradley’s? Let us know in the comments!