As Warner Bros. Television readies HBO’s Harry Potter TV series for a summer production start in the U.K., Warner Horizon is satiating fan appetites with a second season of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network. Hosted by Fred and George Weasley actors James and Oliver Phelps, the first-ever Harry Potter themed baking competition series is produced at at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden — where Warner Bros. filmed all eight of the Harry Potter movies, and will be home to the live-action television adaptation — as it tasks teams of pastry chefs and cake artists with crafting spellbinding edible showpieces inspired by the Wizarding World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six-episode first season featured appearances by fellow Harry Potter alums Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Bonnie Wright (the twins’ sister, Ginny Weasley) as they joined culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef to help determine the winner of the Wizards of Baking Cup. Iconic Harry Potter locations and sets that appeared over the course of the first season include Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, and the Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Food Network announced the new season with a poster featuring Fawkes, Dumbledore’s pet phoenix, which you can see below.

“In collaboration with Warner Horizon and teams across all of WBD, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking harnessed the fandom of Harry Potter and the power of Food Network as a holiday destination — delivering visually breathtaking cakes set against the backdrop of the beloved Harry Potter film sets,” Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “Viewers and Potter fans everywhere tuned in to see what these talented artists created each week, and we cannot wait to bring the audience an even more magical second season.”

The first season premiered Nov. 14 on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Food Network, kicking off the network’s holiday programming as Food Network’s highest-rated freshman series of 2024. Its super-sized, two-hour premiere episode reached more than 5.2 million total viewers across linear and the Max and Discovery+ streaming services, while the six-episode series gathered more than 16.4 million total viewers through Dec. 19, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Hosts James and Oliver Phelps with Judges Carla Hall, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, Bonnie Wright, and Jozef Youssef in The Great Hall, as seen on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1.

Meanwhile, HBO, in association with Warner Bros. Television, is producing the live-action Harry Potter TV series from showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us).

Described as a “faithful adaptation” of the seven-book series by author J.K. Rowling, who also serves as executive producer, HBO’s Harry Potter show is expected to run for at least seven seasons. According to the network, “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

HBO’s Harry Potter is set to begin production this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.