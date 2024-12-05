Soon young witches and wizards will receive their acceptance letters delivered by owl post, travel to Platform 9¾, and board the Hogwarts Express to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Network HBO announced Thursday that the Harry Potter TV series is set to begin production in summer 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden just outside of London, UK. The studio is where Warner Bros. famously filmed all eight Harry Potter films and the Wizarding World spinoff series Fantastic Beasts, plus footage that was incorporated into the Harry Potter-themed sections of Universal’s global theme parks.

The studio — which will house a total of 29 stages like its Burbank-based counterpart by 2027 — is also home to HBO’s House of the Dragon and will serve as the main hub for DC Studios. Along with the Wizarding World, recent Warner Bros. productions to film at Leavesden included The Batman, Barbie, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally recognized for its exceptional soundstages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects,” Warner Bros. Discovery Studios COO Simon Robinson said when announcing the 10-stage expansion last year. “We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”

HBO’s Harry Potter series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of author J.K. Rowling’s book series, which were adapted into eight feature films between 2001 and 2011.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” according to HBO. “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

In September, HBO and Warner Bros. Television held an open casting call for the series in search of children who are residents of the UK or Ireland and will be aged 9-11 by April 2025. According to the official HBO listing, “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Rowling is executive producing the television show, which has named two-time Emmy winner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) as the showrunner and executive producer.

Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us) will serve as executive producer and director of multiple episodes on the series set to air on HBO and stream on Max globally. Neil Blair (the Fantastic Beasts films) and Ruth Kenley-Letts (C.B. Strike) are the executive producers for Rowling’s Brontë Film and TV, with Harry Potter franchise producer David Heyman executive producing via his Heyday Films.