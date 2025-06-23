Harry Potter’s Reboot Has Already Fixed a Massive Mistake in the Original Movies

Every remake is a chance for correction. Sometimes they fix the limitations of earlier versions, often it’s merely a case of bringing something closer to the author’s original intent. But when a story is as familiar – and as formative – as Harry Potter, any new version has to walk a tightrope: change too little, and it feels like a retread, and change too much, and backlash is guaranteed. That’s what makes HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot so interesting. It’s a chance to reimagine the wizarding world with fresh eyes, deeper characterization, and a fidelity to the books that even the beloved original films sometimes struggled to maintain.

And we’ve already got some indication that the new TV show is going further than the movies in faithfulness to the books. Even long before a single spell is cast or a Hogwarts house is sorted, the reboot has already quietly corrected one of the original franchise’s most annoying missteps. It’s by no means a flashy choice, but think about it hard enough, and it ruined immersion.

The Dursleys Will Finally Look Like They’re Supposed To

In the original films, the Dursleys – Harry’s miserable Muggle guardians – were played by a trio of excellent actors: Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, and Harry Melling. Their performances were very memorable, balancing a Roald Dahl-like grotesque comedy with just enough menace to make Harry’s forced home feel like a tragedy. But here’s the thing: the elder members of the family were absolutely nothing like the characters described in the books.

According to Sorceror’s Stone, Petunia and Vernon Dursley were supposed to be in their late twenties when they took Harry in. These weren’t middle-aged, stick-in-the-mud figures – they were young, spiteful adults with a baby and a mortgage, pretending to be respectable while secretly seething. The films, however, cast actors who were clearly decades too old. Richard Griffiths, though great as the snivelling peacock Uncle Vernon was in his 50s, and Fiona Shaw was in her early 40s. In other words, the movies aged up the Dursleys into a generational tier that completely altered the story’s tone. Instead of petty suburban strivers grasping at normalcy, they came off more like caricatures of conservative elder figures, which is tonally different from the source.

How Harry Potter’s Remake Is Fixing The Dursleys

The HBO series, wisely, is correcting this. In casting younger actors – The Nevers’ Amaka Okafor as Petunia and The Salisbury Poisonings’ David Shields as Vernon – the show is visually aligning the Dursleys with the book’s timeline. And that small choice actually unlocks a lot. Suddenly, the Dursleys aren’t cranky older villains – they’re anxious, insecure twenty-somethings who find themselves stuck raising a child that reminds them, every day, of a world they’re terrified of. They are a tragically ordinary kind of cruel, borne out of fear and resentment.

The smarter recasting also gives the new Harry Potter series an immediate point of difference. Because for all the issues with their casting, the Dursleys are etched in our collective memories. By casting younger actors, the reboot forces us to let go of those expectations and look at the Dursleys – and maybe their part of the story – in a new light. And there’s immediately hope that the Harry Potter reboot might also address some more of the issues and missing parts of the story from the movies.