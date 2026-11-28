Nick Frost plays Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series, and he has named two of his main inspirations for how he played the character. Neither of them is the original Hagrid actor, Robbie Coltrane. Frost is best known to fans as the actor who starred in Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with Simon Pegg. These movies, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, made him a cult favorite, and this makes his move to the Harry Potter world such a huge step up for the actor. He is also trying to make the role his own.

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In a special Q&A from the official Harry Potter website, Frost explained that there were two figures who inspired his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter HBO series. He said the two inspirations were John Coffey, the character that Michael Clarke Duncan played in the movie The Green Mile, and Frost’s own Uncle Emy.

Nick Frost Explains What Fans Can Expect from Hagrid in Harry Potter on HBO

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According to Frost, the first inspiration for his portrayal of Hagrid in the HBO Harry Potter series was the character John Coffey from The Green Mile. This was a movie based on a Stephen King novel about a man wrongly found guilty of murder and sentenced to die on death row. That man was John Coffey, and he was a gentle giant who had magical powers to heal others but who was willing to accept his fate despite his innocence. According to Frost, Coffey was “a very, very dangerous man, but he’s essentially a big child who can be hurt.”

The second inspiration is one that only Frost and his family knew about. It was his uncle, Emy. He said that Emy was a youngster in the 1950s who contracted an obscure strain of scarlet fever, and he never mentally or physically progressed past the age of 11. Frost continued by saying, “When me and my cousins spent every holiday down in Wales with him (my gran lived in this huge forest), he was like the Pied Piper. We’d just follow him around. He’d tell us stories he’d made up or take us to a den that he’d built or a little bit of river where he had dammed. Sometimes he’d have a chick in his pocket, keeping it warm. That was magic to me. I wanted Hagrid to be that.”

In the Harry Potter novels, Hagrid was an innocent giant when he attended Hogwarts, and that allowed Tom Riddle (the future Voldemort) to frame him for opening the Chamber of Secrets and causing the death of a Muggle-born student, Moaning Myrtle. Hagrid’s innocence and lack of intelligence didn’t allow him to understand how to defend himself, and he was expelled. Luckily, Dumbledore believed in his innocence, and he convinced then-Headmaster Armando Dippet to let Hagrid remain at Hogwarts as a gamekeeper, although he was no longer allowed to legally practice magic.

Frost explained that he wanted his version of Hagrid to have the innocence that people like his Uncle Emy and John Coffey from The Green Mile exhibited. He added that Hagrid was big and strong enough to hurt someone, and he had an edge of danger to him, but he would only hurt someone if they tried to hurt anyone he cared about, like young Harry Potter.

How do you think Nick Frost will do portraying Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series? Let us know what you want to see from him in the comments below.