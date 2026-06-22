HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Star Confirms Hagrid Change Not Everyone is Going to Like

We already know HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is going to be significantly different than Warner Bros’ movies, and we can now add another difference to the pile. Hagrid star Nick Frost has revealed how his take on the iconic half-giant will differ from Robbie Coltrane’s beloved take, as well as admitting not everyone’s going to be happy. That much is inevitable: Coltrane played Hagrid in every one of the original movies, and before his death in 2022, he played a key part in HBO Max’s Harry Potter cast reunion, prompting renewed fan goodwill at his emotional reaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frost spoke to The Times to reveal his version of Hagrid is based on his uncle Emy, who got scarlet fever when he was ten, and “never grew up from that point” and revealed he’s also taken inspiration from John Coffey, Michael Clarke Duncan’s giant accused killer in The Green Mile, specifically mentioning his three key characteristics: “huge, violent but childlike.” It’s interesting that Frost mentions violence as definitive of Hagrid, given Coltrane’s version reads like a pacifist who consciously works against the perception that he’s dangerous, but he at least acknowledges why he’s gone another way: “I’ve tried to take what Robbie did and honour that. But also, I’ve got eight hours here each series, while Robbie had two and a half — there has to be a bit more to him. So: he’s from Bristol. He’s nice, a bit quiet… “Some people won’t like it. They’ll go, ‘Not my Hagrid.’ And that is all right.”

Difference isn’t a Bad Thing For HBO’s Harry Potter Remake (Or Hagrid)

There are a significant number of changes already confirmed for the HBO remake of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, partly because of the extended runtime of the format. But even beyond that, the showrunners do seem intent on introducing a greater level of fidelity to JK Rowlings’ original books. Missing character Peeves the Poltergeist has now been cast, and whole scenes that Chris Columbus left on the cutting room floor will now finally grace the screen, as well as some that weren’t even in the book. And honestly, difference isn’t a bad thing when it comes to a remake of something this beloved.

While any cynicism around the reboot’s likely performance is ridiculous, the movies remain very popular, and there has been some public criticism over the perceived lack of difference in some of the HBO show’s creative choices. The first look at Nick Frost’s Hagrid elicited some of those complaints, as some online questioned why they were making something so similar. Frost’s comments on a Hagrid that’s more like John Coffey, and who original fans might actively rail against, seemingly confirm those fears were misplaced. Frost previously told Collider what his take on Hagrid would look like, and the childlike and violent details were in there too: “While I’m really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]’s amazing performance, I’m never going to try and be Robbie. I’m going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there’s scope for minutia. I always read Hagrid as he’s like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child.”

Anything that avoids a direct comparison is a good thing for the HBO show, which is why the major change to Snape is a positive. Like Coltrane, Alan Rickman’s version of Snape was so iconic that fans will struggle not to see it as the definitive version, and going up against that consciously risks falling at the first hurdle. So while the art design of the show might look a lot like the movie adaptations, generally, these conscious swerves can be an asset to the reboot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!