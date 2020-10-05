Netflix Creates Creepy Bly Manor Real Estate Listing

✖

All nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor arrive on Netflix this Friday, and the streaming service is pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone hears about it. In addition to all of the videos and images released on social media, Netflix is taking to real estate websites to try and spread the word. Yes, there is an actual listing for Bly Manor on Zillow, and it looks like a terrifying place to stay.

In addition to a horde of eerie pictures of the estate, the Bly Manor listing invites guests to stay "as long as they'd like," which is never a good thing when you're talking about a haunted mansion. It says the listing has been on Zillow for "eternity."

"While the manor has changed familial hands throughout history, markings of its previous residents can be found all over the estate," the website reads. You can check out the full listing here.

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor here:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!