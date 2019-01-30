‘The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti Cast as Female Lead in Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 2

People on social media have been raving about Netflix‘s You, a new psychological thriller about a bookstore manager who uses his Internet savvy to try and trick a woman into falling in love with him. The series has been greenlit for a season two, and we’re very excited about the newest cast member.

Victoria Pedretti was one of the breakout stars of 2018 after she captured our hearts playing adult Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. According to Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter page, the actress will be joining You‘s second season as a character named Love Quinn.

Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti landed the female lead in @YouNetflix Season 2. She plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who doesn’t care about social media. She’s also tending to a deep grief — so when she meets Joe she senses a shared knowledge of profound loss. pic.twitter.com/XN0IdPjdKb — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 30, 2019

Joe is the main character, played by Penn Badgley, who is (for lack of a better word) a creeper. Things probably aren’t going to go well for Pedretti’s character considering what happened to Joe’s “love” interest in the first season.

According to Deadline, Pedretti had just finished college when she was cast in Hill House, and it’s nice to see her career taking off. Surprisingly, before the Mike Flanagan series, Pedretti was only seen in one short film titled Sole.

“Pedretti has been a rising star,” Deadline wrote, and we’re inclined to agree. In fact, ComicBook.com named her 2018’s Best TV Actress during our Golden Issue Awards.

You is not the only project Pedretti has in the works. She’ll also be seen in the highly-anticipated new Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Hill House actress is in good company with stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and many more.

You was developed by Sera Gamble (Supernatural, The Magicians) and Greg Berlanti (Arrowverse, Riverdale) and was originally created as a series for Lifetime. However, the show will be a full-fledged Netflix original for season two. So far, it’s unclear if anyone other than Badgley will be retuning for the new season.

The first season of You is currently streaming on Netflix.