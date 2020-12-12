Hawkeye Set Video Reveals Dangerous Kate Bishop Stunt

✖

Production on Hawkeye continues well into December in the Big Apple, with one recent stunt catching the eyes of most walking down the street. In a viral clip making the rounds on both Twitter and TikTok, Hailee Steinfeld and her Kate Bishop stunt double could be seen practicing a stunt where they made a superhero landing on the ground — but that wasn't the one thing to grab everyone's eyes. The stunt in question involves Bishop seemingly being tossed off the side of a high rise, before crashing into Christmas lights below.

In the TikTok video, one dedicated Marvel fan detailed the process the production took throughout the night. In addition to the high-flying wirework, crews could be seen spraying artificial snow on the city street, before painting it black to help it look like the grimy snow that picks up dirt and other pollutants.

After Marvel took extra caution around the announcement of Steinfeld's role of Bishop, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously made the news official this past Thursday at Disney's Investor Day 2020. Shortly afterward, Steinfeld herself finally broke her silence on the casting.

Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world... 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Azetw2P3dQ — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 11, 2020

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of having two archers in the same series. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios or Disney+.

