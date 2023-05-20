Jeremy Renner Shares Video Jogging for First Time Since Snow Plow Accident

At the beginning of the year, Marvel star Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries during a snowplow accident. The actor underwent surgery and has been sharing frequent updates about his recovery process. Earlier this month, Renner posted some videos of his physical therapy to show just how far he's come since the accident. Not only did he give his first interview last month, but he also appeared on his first red carpet. This week, he also took to social media to share a video of himself jogging for the first time.

"First attempt.... Weight assisted jog on the @BoostTreadmills The most difficult step is the first one ... #loveandtitanium," Renner wrote on Twitter. You can check out his video below:

What Have Marvel Stars Said About Jeremy Renner's Accident?

Renner has had some sweet interactions with some of his Marvel co-stars on social media, ranging from a post from Chris Evans about Renner's recovery to Chris Hemsworth reacting to Renner's Diane Swayer interview. Other Marvel actors have spoken about Renner during interviews, including Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared that she caught up with Renner following the accident and expressed her gratitude regarding his speedy recovery.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld said. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Scarlett Johansson told Variety about the moment she learned of her Avengers co-star's accident. "I was very upset," she recalled. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable."

She continued, "I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson told the outlet. "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Currently, you can watch Jeremy Renner's new show, Rennervations, on Disney+.