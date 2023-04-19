New Bodycam Footage Release Shows Tense Moments After Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident

Newly-released bodycam footage sheds more light on the snowplow accident of actor Jeremy Renner that occurred in January of this year. The bodycam footage is courtesy of the Washoe County Sheriffs Office, and was released after a public records request by NBC affiliate KRNV. The footage shows a conversation between authorities and Renner's nephew, Alex Fries, who Renner jumped in to save during the snowplow accident. After stopping the snowplow from sliding down the hill towards Fries, Renner was hospitalized with thirty broken bones, a pierced liver, and a collapsed lung. The video also shows some of the efforts that local authorities made to rescue Renner.

"It started coming at me, like full force," Fries says in the video. "That's when he tried to jump back in there. He slipped because these tracks, there's no way to stand on it. He tried to jump on it, and it took him under."

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner's accident, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Renner can currently be seen in Rennervations, which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.