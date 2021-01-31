Hawkeye Set Photo Could Confirm Rumors of Classic Marvel Storyline

✖

Production on Hawkeye continues in The Peach State, and Jeremy Renner is doing whatever he can to bring content to the fans. Earlier this week, he shared a picture from the set with specialized Hawkeye chairbacks and now, he's shared a snapshot that should please fans of SHIELD. It also happens to be the latest picture that could confirm a months-old report suggesting Hawkeye will adapt a beloved comics storyline.

In Renner's picture, it does appear he has devices behind his ears, similar to behind-the-ear hearing aids. It's been something speculated time and time again, though we've yet to get stone-cold-confirmation. Now, the closest thing to confirmation could be upon us. Check it out for yourself below, where you can see it appears he has something behind both ears.

The story arc we're referring to, of course, being the top-shelf run from Matt Fraction and David Aja. It's during this story Hawkeye loses his hearing after a scuffle with The Clown, who's also been cast in the Hawkeye Disney+ show. In the comic, The Clown stabs Hawkeye in his ears with arrows, forcing him to lose his hearing.

It's been a plot device that's happened more than once within the archer's comic lore, as he also happened to lose his hearing in an earlier mini-series. Now, it looks like that's all coming to live-action.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

