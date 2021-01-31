Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner's Latest Set Photo Teases the Return of SHIELD

✖

Believe it or not, it looks like Clint Barton's heading back to SHIELD. With principal photography for Hawkeye now underway in Atlanta, Jeremy Renner is giving fans a tease of a potential plot point. Saturday afternoon, the actor shared an image to his Instagram of himself in character, his quiver in tow. On the quiver is none other than the SHIELD insignia, paying tribute to Clint's past as an agent of the clandestine organization.

"A good day is done..." Renner shared with the photo.

Other than Renner, Kate Bishop is also set to have a starring role in the Disney+ show, played by Bumblebee alum Hailee Steinfeld. According to the actor, Bishop is a Grade-A "badass."

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," Steinfeld said in a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight.

"I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

When we sat down with Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran last year, the Marvel Studios exec made sure to remind us all of these Disney+ shows — Hawkeye included — will have the same cinematic look and feel as the theatrical releases.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

