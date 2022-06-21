Hawkeye Star Teases Dead Character's MCU Return

As is becoming the norm with Marvel properties, Hawkeye introduced a handful of new villains to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brought to life the Tracksuit Mafia, including Fra Fee's Kazi — a character that, in the comics, goes on to become the Joker-esque Clown. Though Echo (Alaqua Cox) seemingly killed Kazi off during the events of Hawkeye, Fee wants everyone to know no Marvel character really stays dead.

"Erm, the truth is, I don't really know just yet. But I very much hope that Kazi can make an appearance," the actor recently told Attitude Magazine. "I wouldn't put money on the fact he met an untimely end at the end of Hawkeye. No one's ever dead in Marvel. I would be very hopeful and I'd certainly be thrilled to revisit the character and the world — I had such a good time."

When we spoke with the actor last year, he revealed he knew all about the character's origin in the comics, though he stopped short of confirming he'd replicate the same path on-screen.

"I was fully aware of the origins of this character. And I think it was a really intriguing character in the comics," Fee explained. "And there was a lot that I was able to take from his persona in the comic books. What I love about Kazi, he's got this really intense, sort of brooding, everything's simmering at the surface sense of himself. And I believe that's because he's harboring a lot of stuff. There's a lot of issues and there's a lot of painful things that have happened. And also deep rooted passions that make for this very intriguing character that doesn't necessarily wear on his sleeve, unlike his counterparts in the mafia that are big, brash versions of themselves. He's not, he's got a quiet intensity. Whether or not it is to be seen that he takes on this persona that is traditionally viewed in the comics, we're not sure. But like you said, I think that the comic book figure is inherently evil."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other DefendersVerse characters do you want to see appear in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.