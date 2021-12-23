Hawkeye Star Fra Fee Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Of Stunts

Hawkeye came to an end on Disney+ yesterday, and the fate of Kazi (Fra Fee) was left up in the air, but fans are hoping he’ll return for Echo and become The Clown, his character from the comics. In honor of Hawkeye‘s finale, Fee shared a behind-the-scenes video of him working on some fight choreography with one of his stunt doubles, Richard King. This year, many Marvel stars have taken to social media to praise the stunt teams and share cool videos from the sets.

“A shout out to the insanely brilliant stunt team on @hawkeyeofficial led by fecking legend @heidimoneymaker – this team were so patient, encouraging, kind – the most incredible fun working with them. Thank you so so much. Thanks to (one of) my stunt doubles @rich_m_king . Legend 💪,” Fee wrote. You can check out the video as well as a photo of Fee with his double, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matt Fraction and David Aja’s acclaimed Hawkeye comic series features The Clown in a major role. The character murders innocent people, terrorizes others, and even stabs Clint Barton in the ear. The show’s version of Kazi wasn’t nearly that bad, which is one reason it would be a shame if he was already done playing the character. Fee recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the evil nature of Kazi and whether or not he could ever go full-Clown.

“I was fully aware of the origins of this character. And I think it was a really intriguing character in the comics,” Fee explained. “And there was a lot that I was able to take from his persona in the comic books. What I love about Kazi, he’s got this really intense, sort of brooding, everything’s simmering at the surface sense of himself. And I believe that’s because he’s harboring a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of issues and there’s a lot of painful things that have happened. And also deep rooted passions that make for this very intriguing character that doesn’t necessarily wear on his sleeve, unlike his counterparts in the mafia that are big, brash versions of themselves. He’s not, he’s got a quiet intensity. Whether or not it is to be seen that he takes on this persona that is traditionally viewed in the comics, we’re not sure. But like you said, I think that the comic book figure is inherently evil.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.