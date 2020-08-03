Disney+ Hawkeye Series: Marvel Artist Shares New Look At Kate Bishop Concept Art

✖

The Marvel Studios drought continues but concept artist Andy Park is trying to do his part to keep the fans fed. Park took to Twitter on Monday with a photo of his work from the upcoming Hawkeye series, sharing a full photo of his concept art of Kate Bishop for the series. A cropped version of this photo had already been revealed on the Disney+ special, Expanding the Universe, which launched with the streaming service. In the newly shared photo, Kate Bishop can bee seen in all her yet to be cast at the time of the concept art's design glory.

"I hear some people are having MCU withdrawals," Park said in a tweeet. "I feel ya. Waiting is tough I know! Here's a little something- a concept design illustration I did for the upcoming Hawkeye [Disney+} show. This was seen on the 'Expanding the Universe' featurettee on Disney+." Of course, he slapped a couple of relevant hashtags on the tweet, as well.

See Park's tweet with thee full image of his Kate Bishop concept art below!

I hear some people are having MCU withdrawals. I feel ya. Waiting is tough I know! Here’s a little something- a concept design illustration I did for the upcoming Hawkeye @disneyplus show. This was seen on the “Expanding the Universe” featurette on Disney+ #hawkeye #katebishop pic.twitter.com/wDPGwJNNBQ — Andy Park (@andyparkart) August 3, 2020

Early reports indicated Marvel Studios had interest in Hailee Steinfeld for the part of Kate Bishop. As the production nears, casting announcements are inevitable. As we wait, Steinfeld is dodging revealing anything officially. "You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at," she said in a recent interview when asked if she was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "That's what I'm focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment."

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

