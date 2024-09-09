Young wizards and witches between the ages of 9-11 have the chance to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. HBO and Warner Bros. Television have sent out a casting notice calling for child actors to play the students — including the main trio of Hogwarts first years Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — in HBO's Harry Potter TV series expected to air on the network and stream on Max in 2026.

The UK Harry Potter casting call posted to Cast It Talent is seeking children who "are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the UK or Ireland." According to the official HBO listing, "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

Actors who meet the requirements are encouraged to submit two short self tapes in their own accent, including a reading of a 30-second short poem or story (except from the Harry Potter books) and a 60-second video "telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live. In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to."

(Photo: (Left to right): Ron, Harry, and Hermione. - Bloomsbury Harry Potter book art by Jonny Duddle)

The Harry Potter television series is written and showran by two-time Emmy winner Francesca Gardiner (Succession and His Dark Materials). Gardiner will executive produce with Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones and The Last of Us), who will also direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Rowling's UK-based Brontë Film and TV (Cinemax's C.B. Strike, Casual Vacancy). Rowling is executive producer with Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Ruth Kenley-Letts (The Midwich Cuckoos) for Brontë, and David Heyman (the Harry Potter films) of Heyday Films.

HBO describes the live-action Harry Potter reboot as "a faithful adaptation" of the beloved book series. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years," per the synopsis. "Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."