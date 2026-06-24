HBO Max Announces New Adventure Time Spin-Off

Adventure Time might have ended its original series in 2018, but the beloved Cartoon Network franchise has continued ever since via spin-offs, sequels, and more. With Finn and Jake set to return in the upcoming Adventure Time: Side Quests, the universe has continued with recent outings such as Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. With Warner Bros. also confirming that a movie is in the works, a new side story has been announced as part of this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, focusing on Marceline and Princess Bubblegum.

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HBO Max has confirmed that Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline is in the works, with the series confirmed for ten episodes on the streaming service. The vampire queen and the ruler of Oooo are fan-favorites from the Cartoon Network series, going from rivals to finding themselves in a romantic relationship. Alongside the announcement, the WB did release a description of the upcoming project that will once again focus on the supporting characters of Finn and Jake, “Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers.” Adam Muto, the showrunner for both the original Adventure Time and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, is returning to helm the upcoming spin-off, though a release date has yet to be revealed.

What Lies in Wait For Oooo

Warner Bros

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO & HBO Max’s Comedy Programming, was excited to return to the Land of Oooo, sharing a statement alongside the confirmation that Adam Muto would return, “We can’t wait to see where Adam’s boundless imagination takes us in this new series. It’s such a joy to go on another ‘Adventure Time’ journey with our friends and partners at Cartoon Network Studios,”

Alongside Gravitt, Muto himself released a statement that the upcoming spin-off would be in the same spirit as Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, meaning there’s a possibility that this will be a far more mature affair than the upcoming Side Quests, “Continuing in the spirit of ‘Fionna & Cake,’ I’m excited that the next ‘Adventure Time’ series will feature two more of my favorite characters: Bubblegum & Marceline. It’s been a fantastic opportunity to revisit old friends and build on the world of ‘Adventure Time.’”

As of the writing of this article, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has yet to confirm if a third season is on the way. While the multiverse-spanning series did return to the Land of Oooo from time to time, it also explored vast swaths of the universe we might not have seen otherwise. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what times of the franchise this upcoming spin-off will explore, as both characters seemingly don’t age thanks to their statuses as a creature of the night and a queen made of candy.

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Via Variety