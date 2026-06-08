Adventure Time Gets Major Makeover in New Cartoon Network Revival Trailer

Adventure Time is coming back this Summer with a brand new series debuting on Hulu and Disney+, and the first trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests is showing off the revival’s brand new look. Many of Cartoon Network’s classic franchises have been returning to screens with new projects over the last couple of years, but it’s been surprising to see how each one of them has been approached. Making their debut across different streaming platforms, Adventure Time is the latest surprise shake up coming our way in just a few more weeks.

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Adventure Time: Side Quests is a brand new series in the long running Cartoon Network franchise that brings Finn and Jake back for a whole new round of adventures. This new series brings the main duo back to the wacky early days of the original animated series as the two of them go on all sorts of fun adventures before eventually going their separate ways as adults years later. It’s getting a fresh new look for this next era too, and you can check it out below with the trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests below.

When Does Adventure Time: Side Quests Come Out?

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Adventure Time: Side Quests will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 29th in the United States, and will then be airing with Cartoon Network and streaming with HBO Max in international territories beginning on October 5th. It’s being touted as a “companion” series to the original show, and Focusing more on the wackier tones of the first few seasons before its central lore kicked in, it’s going to be a return to form.

Because while it looks much different from the way the original Adventure Time show did, it’s going to sound very similar to the original. John DiMaggio returns as the voice of Jake the Dog alongside other returning stars such as Tom Kenny as Ice King, Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum, Olivia Olsen as Marceline, and Niki Yang as BMO. But newcomer Sasha Knight will be taking over as the voice of Finn the Human from Jeremy Shada seen in the original.

What Even Is Adventure Time: Side Quests?

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Nate Cash serves as showrunner and executive producer on Adventure Time: Side Quests, and had the following to say about the new series when it was first announced, “Making Side Quests felt like making the original Adventure Time, which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons,” Cash began. “That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You’re going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!”

The series will also feature Darrick Bachman as story editor, Victor Courtright and Niki Yang as directors, Nick Cross as art director, and Matthew Janszen as composer. It’s a blend of both staff from the original series and new creatives, so it’s meant to serve as a return to that early era rather than meant to replace it. That’s going to make for a very interesting approach later this month when it hits.

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