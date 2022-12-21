HBO Max Adds Fan-Favorite Animated Series Back To Service

An animated favorite is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. Fans of the Cartoon Network show Clarence are celebrating on social media right now, as the sweet kid's adventures have returned out of the blue. Users are reporting that the series appeared overnight. Of course, there's been no explanation of why its back yet. But, people are just happy to see the series back on the streaming platform. When the news of the first shows being removed from the platform hit, a lot of fans wondered what was going on. But, the company offered some slight clarification. Now, we know that a lot of these removed shows will be sold to FAST model platforms. (i.e. stuff like Pluto TV and FreeVee over at Amazon.) So, rejoice, maybe there's a way to get some of this stuff back on the platform without waiting for a bidding war to resolve.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company previously said in a statement. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

well this is unexpected?? Clarence is back on @hbomax after being pulled 2 weeks ago? https://t.co/rh1oj65nWr pic.twitter.com/HhQNDcPuRd — Spencer Rothbell (@srothbell) December 21, 2022

What Does The Future Look Like For Cartoon Network?

Variety had a chat with CN President Michael Ouweleen about the future of the channel. Appealing to all different kinds of viewers is definitely on the agenda. "When I joined the network [in 1996], to our minds it wasn't a kid network, it was an animation network. We said it was for a psychographic, not a demographic. The best animation works on a couple levels and works for a couple of different audiences at once. And I think that's where Cartoon Network proper is coming back around to. The remit I think for us now is to go back to being the best animation across Cartoon and Adult Swim, and serve the audience that is still there, starting on linear, which is adult."

Jacob Escobedo, Senior Vice President of creative and design for Cartoon Network, talked to AdWeek's Mollie Cahillane about some new branding signaling this shift. "We decided to peel back all the layers of our branding," Escobedo said. "We were up against a lot of strange press saying Cartoon Network was dying or that it was dead. With this new packaging and the content that we're rolling out in 2023, it shows that we're very much alive and that we're a vibrant, fun brand that has a lot going on."

