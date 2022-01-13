HBO Max Announces Degrassi Series For 2023





Degrassi is coming back for another series on HBO Max I 2023. The streaming platform announced their move today and fans of the series are anxious to see what they’re going to do. The last time people saw all these characters was on Degrassi: The Next Generation. That show ran for 14 seasons and concluded in 2015. Luckily, HBO Max viewers will have the chance to get caught up on the entire sage this spring as Degrassi hits the platform. Unfortunately, no word yet on if the original series will also make the migration. (Kind of important as The Next Generation follows up on elements from the first series.) Showrunner Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen have a big task on their hands as Degrassi is a bit of an Internet favorite. WildBrain still owns the franchise and is excited to see what the future holds.

“Series after series, the ‘Degrassi’ franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros said in a statement. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

https://twitter.com/hbomax/status/1481697084726145025?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for ‘Degrassi,’ a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience,” WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen” added. “This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.”

“Now in its fourth decade, ‘Degrassi’ is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation,” mused WildBrain president Josh Scherba. “Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We’re delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi’s legacy.”

