Degrassi: The Next Generation Star Jahmil French Dies At 29

Degrassi star Jahmil French has died at the age of 29. French's Degrassi co-stars confirmed the death to fans on social media, though the cause of death has not been specified (at the time of writing this). Jahmil French played the role of Dave Turner, the kid on a quest to be popular. He started playing the character in the Degrassi: Minis shorts, as well as Degrassi: The Next Generation. More recently he has starred in Netflix's original series Soundtrack, playing Dante Sands, a felon trying to get back on his feet, who connects with other musical-minded types in Los Angeles.

As news of Jahmil French's death spreads, his Degrassi co-stars are coming out to share their grief and condolences:

Melinda Shankar posted: "@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever."

Chloe Rose posted: "Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace".

Singer Christina Milian (French's co-star in Soundtrack) commented in memoriam on his final Instagram photo (a nice smiling selfie): You will be missed. 😢 Rest peacefully King".