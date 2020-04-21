HBO Max to Be Offered Free or via Promotion to AT&T Customers

✖

On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that its new streaming service, HBO Max, will go live on May 27th. Now parent company AT&T has confirmed that AT&T subscribers will receive the service free on the day of launch. According to the press release, customers who subscribe to HBO through AT&T will get immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Customers on select AT&T wireless, video and internet plans will also have HBO Max included. They also say that almost all other AT&T customers can either get a special offer or upgrade to a plan or package that includes HBO Max.

HBO Max is said to include 10,000 hours of "curated premium content" from WarnerMedia's library of brands. That includes Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. You can see trailers for the new Looney Tunes cartoons and Elmo's new late-night show, both coming to HBO Max.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring HBO Max and its incredible content to millions of our customers. Our top wireless, internet and video plans and packages now include your favorite shows and movies, all in one place with HBO Max - at no additional charge,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO Max has something for everyone. It’s yet another step we’re taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

“With AT&T as a key distribution partner, we expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale and reach at launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “As the product has taken shape over the last year, the partnership and dedication we have received from all across the AT&T organization has been invaluable. WarnerMedia Entertainment couldn’t be more proud to bring HBO Max to AT&T customers nationwide.”

Here are the details of the HBO Max offers, via AT&T:

VIDEO

Sitting down to watch Friends for the first - or hundredth - time is even more enjoyable with AT&T TV. AT&T TV includes voice search,iii live TV and easy access to your favorite video streaming apps, like HBO Max, through a seamless viewing experience. The HBO Max app will be pre-loaded on the AT&T TV set top box.

Access to HBO Max will be included in DIRECTV PREMIER and LO MAXIMO; U-verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino and AT&T TV NOW MAX packages, as well as a new AT&T TV PREMIER package coming soon.

New AT&T TV CHOICE, XTRA or ULTIMATE, and ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers and new DIRECTV CHOICE, XTRA, ULTIMATE, MÁS ULTRA or ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers, will be eligible to receive HBO Max included for a year.iv Customers can sign up for these packages ahead of the launch of HBO Max to explore HBO content today.

Existing customers on many of our video packages will be eligible for HBO and HBO Max for 3 months at no additional charge when HBO Max launches.v

INTERNET

When your child is watching Looney Tunes on their tablet in one room and your teenager is streaming the DC Universe on their laptop in another, AT&T Internet provides reliability and speed.

HBO Max will be included with our AT&T Internet 1000 plan at no additional charge. This allows customers to stream HBO Max, powered by AT&T Fiber with unlimited data and no annual contract. Today, customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 GIG AT&T Internet for $39.99/month plus taxes for 12 months for video and $39.99/month plus taxes and equipment fee for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available.vi

Across our other internet plans, new and existing customers can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.vii

WIRELESS

Whether you’re watching the Big Bang Theory on AT&T 5G,viii or streaming new Max originals like The Not Too Late Show with Elmo on the Nation’s Best Wireless Network,ix AT&T Wireless now offers you some of the best in entertainment.

HBO Max will be included in our AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, which offers 30 GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming—all for $50 (plus taxes and fees) per line when you have 4 lines and sign up for autopay and paperless bill. This plan also includes 5G access with a compatible phone and industry-leading priority data at 100GB/line per bill cycle. After this a customer might temporarily see reduced data speeds on that line if the network is busy.

Across our other wireless plans, new and existing customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Mobile Share plans can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.x

Already an AT&T customer? You can see if you will have access to HBO Max based on your plan or make updates by logging into your account online or through the myAT&T app. You can also learn more about the content coming to HBO Max and stay updated on eligible plans and offers by visiting att.com/hbomax.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.