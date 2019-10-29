Entire Rick and Morty Library to Be Available on HBO Max at Launch

Update: ComicBook.com has learned Rick and Morty will not exclusively be on HBO Max. A representative from Hulu has confirmed the series will still be available on the platform despite the new deal with HBO Max. In addition to the three seasons currently on Hulu, all 70 new episodes ordered by Cartoon Network will also find a home on Hulu in addition to HBO Max. The story as it initially appeared is below.

When HBO Max launches next May, it will be carrying the first three seasons of the fan-favorite Rick and Morty. Announced at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day on Tuesday, the show’s first three seasons will be available at launch of the new Warner-owned streaming platform. The fourth season — which debuts on Adult Swim November 10th — will then be available at some point in the streaming service’s first year.

“Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said HBO content chief Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

Last May, it was announced Cartoon Network had ordered an unprecedented 70 additional episodes of the show, essentially guaranteeing at least seven more seasons. While the massive episode order is a welcome sign for fans, series co-creator Dan Harmon previously admitted he and Justin Roiland have been trying to multitask as much as possible so the seasons can be produced quicker.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Roiland chipped in, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

HBO Max launches next May.