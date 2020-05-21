DC & Game of Thrones Bigger Draw Than Friends for HBO Max According to New Poll

✖

The streaming wars are going to get even more intense next week with the release of HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new service that should be an instant rival to the likes of Netflix and Disney+. This service will take all of the content currently on HBO and, for the exact same price, add in WarnerMedia's massive content library. Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, South Park, and the various live-action DC film franchises will all be available on the same service, along with the WB classics library. It's going to be a huge library at launch, giving subscribers plenty to choose from whenever they log on to stream.

When it comes to the titles that people are most excited for, most would probably assume that Friends, one of the most popular TV shows in history, is at the top of that list. However, according to a new poll from The Hollywood Reporter, the DC Extended Universe and Game of Thrones are the two properties that are drawing folks to the site, with Friends coming in third.

2,200 adults were surveyed around the country and 26% of them claimed that the DC films were their biggest incentive to sign up for HBO Max when it arrives next month. 23% of voters said that Game of Thrones was the top priority on HBO Max and another 21% went with Friends as their #1 choice.

Taking a broader look at genres and franchises, it's HBO's already existing library that has people the most excited. 34% of those polled said that the collection that make them want to sign up. Another 32% pointed to the rest of the TV library, which includes Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

All of the HBO library is already available on the HBO Now streaming service, and it will all carryover onto HBO Max. where it will join WarnerMedia's other celebrated content. The exciting part is that it will keep HBO Now's $14.99 monthly cost.

As far as original content goes, HBO Max has a quite a lot in the works, though only a few programs will be ready for launch next week. Anna Kendrick's Love Life and the revamped Looney Tunes Cartoons will be among the originals ready for launch. The most talked-about, however, is definitely Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will arrive next year.

Are you looking forward to the launch of HBO Max? What titles are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.