HBO Max Users Are About To Lose Another Cartoon Network Show

HBO Max’s reduced Cartoon Network library is about to get even smaller with the departure of yet another show. Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader shift away from certain children’s content on the platform has resulted in a dwindling number of Cartoon Network titles on HBO Max, with series like Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and What’s New, Scooby Doo all being cut from the platform in recent months. Another title is about to join that list, leaving HBO Max users with just a few days left to stream a modern Cartoon Network hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max subscribers are running out of time to stream Lamput, Cartoon Network’s dialogue-free Indian animated series consisting of shorts ranging between 18 seconds and five minutes about a gooey, orange creature named Lamput whose escape from a hidden laboratory sends scientists Skinny Doc and Specs Doc into a frenzied chase after him. The show aired for four seasons and 147 episodes beginning in 2017, and three seasons have been available on HBO Max. However, Season 1 of the series is scheduled to exit the platform on January 31st.

Lamput Is Like Looney Tunes Meets Tom & Jerry

Play video

If you take the frantic, chaotic energy and slapstick humor of Looney Tunes and combine it with the endless cat-and-mouse chase of Tom & Jerry, you get Lamput. Although the series is part of Cartoon Network’s modern international hits, it in many ways feels more like beloved classic cartoons. The show relies entirely on physical comedy and action – including pratfalls, explosions, and high-speed chases – rather than dialogue and features the predator-prey dynamics of old cartoons, as the clever, slippery trickster Lamput manages to outsmart and outrun Specs and Skinny, who constantly fail in their efforts to capture him. Those hilarious high-energy chase sequences are brought to life through sharp animation and great character designs, and the dialogue-free format, also reminiscent of those older beloved classics, allowed the show to transcend cultural and language barriers and become universally accessible.

The mashup proved to be a winning combination because Lamput is a standout modern Cartoon Network series. The series doesn’t hold a rating on Rotten Tomaotes, but Lamput earned a lot of love from viewers during tis run. One Reddit user described it as a “super funny, super quirky short series” that had “that perfect balance of being hilarious and kind of absurd, but also really creative with.” The show also won the Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D) and Best Short Form Content at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Where to Stream Lamput Season 1 After It Leaves HBO Max?

Lamput Season 1 is disappearing into the streaming abyss, at least for the time being. HBO Max had been the show’s exclusive streaming home, so it doesn’t currently exist outside of that library. The major streaming services are beginning to release their February 2026 content lists, but no seasons of Lamput have yet appeared on any of them, meaning fans of the show may be out of luck following Lamput Season 1’s January 31st HBO Max departure. The Cartoon Network Asia YouTube account does have full season playlists available, but it seems the show won’t be included on a major streaming service. Since titles are constantly coming and going from platforms, it’s possible Lamput will find a new streaming home sometime in the future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!