HBO Max Reduces Number of Cartoon Network Series to 11 And Here’s What They Are

When it comes to Cartoon Network originals on HBO Max, it’s becoming more difficult to find some of the fan-favorite animated series that first debuted on the cable network within the streaming service’s roster. Most recently, Courage The Cowardly Dog and What’s New, Scooby Doo were stricken from the platform, leaving two giant supernatural holes in HBO Max’s library. As of the writing of this article, only eleven Cartoon Network original animated series remain on HBO Max and we’re more than happy to break them down for our readers. Unfortunately, there’s no telling if these shows will remain on the streaming service permanently.

The current list of series that first got their start on Cartoon Network that reside on HBO Max includes:

Adventure Time

Craig Before The Creek

Craig of The Creek

Lamput

LU & The Bally Bunch (Mini-Series)

LU & The Bally Bunch (Full Series)

Total Drama Island

Total Dramarama

Total Dramarama: A Very Special Special That’s Quite Special

Villainous

We Baby Bears: Atlantis Bound

While many Cartoon Network series, both past and present, have found new homes on other streaming services, there are quite a few that have disappeared from subscription services. Luckily, Warner Bros has created physical versions of many series to own, such as a complete series DVD for Courage The Cowardly Dog for example, while some complete series are able to purchase digitally. Unfortunately, it cannot be confirmed whether the remaining animated properties are safe on HBO Max moving forward.

Are Adventure Time’s Days Numbered?

Adventure Time is easily one of the biggest remaining titles on HBO Max, with the platform housing all seasons of the series that introduced the world to Jake the Dog and Finn the Human. While the platform is currently planning on creating another season of the spin-off series, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the main series’ days might be numbered. In the past, there has been a list of series and their expiration dates that have synced up when it comes to when they depart the Warner Bros streaming service, and this time is approaching for the beloved Cartoon Network property.

Adventure Time’s license expiration is slated for this October, meaning there’s a chance that fans only have a few weeks left to catch the show on HBO Max. Luckily, Adventure Time is also available to stream on Hulu, with other series like The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go!, Regular Show, Chowder, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Steven Universe, and We Bare Bears also residing on this platform. Fingers crossed that all of the Cartoon Network classics find a home on a streaming service as it is becoming more difficult to keep track of where to catch some of the big animated shows.

