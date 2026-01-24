Cartoon Network Classic Returning to TV Just as It Joins Fortnite

One Cartoon Network classic is returning to TV screens right as it gets ready to make its debut with Fortnite, and that’s perfect because you can’t even it find it streaming anymore. Cartoon Network classics have had a tough time with streaming platforms as they have been steadily removed from HBO Max over the last few years. While some of these shows have been able to head to other streaming platforms and have found success elsewhere, some of the shows have unfortunately not had that same kind of luck and aren’t even available to stream.

That’s sadly the case for Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy as while it’s hailed as one of the funniest shows to ever premiere with Cartoon Network, and is the longest running original to ever air with the network, it’s just not easily available to watch. That’s an even tougher pill to swallow now that Ed is going to be making the jump from the animated series to the wide world of Fortnite in the coming days, but thankfully it’s going to be returning to Cartoon Network with a special return scheduled for February.

Ed Edd n Eddy Returns to Cartoon Network Just in Time for Fortnite

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

As spotted by @CNSchedules on X, Ed, Edd n Eddy will be returning to Cartoon Network as part of Adult Swim’s (recently returned) Checkered Past block on Wednesday, February 11th in place of Dexter’s Laboratory. It’s yet to be revealed how long the animated series will be sticking around as of this initial listing, and there’s a chance it might just be around for Valentine’s Day as other classic Cartoon Network Valentine’s Day episodes are being scheduled for around the same time. So it might just be a one and done type of deal.

Ed, Edd n Eddy returning to Cartoon Network, even potentially on just this one occasion, is a pretty big deal considering that the animated series just even isn’t available to watch anywhere. The series is no longer streaming with HBO Max following its removal, but it is available to see on digital storefronts after purchase. But that’s still not including the official feature film finale, Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show, which isn’t available anywhere online through legal means.

What’s Next for Ed, Edd n Eddy?

Courtesy of Cartoon Nerwork

Ed from Ed, Edd n Eddy has been announced to join Fortnite’s line up of characters on January 24th, and that makes this perfect timing for its Cartoon Network return too. The animated series is one of the longest shows to ever air with the network, and has a huge fanbase that supports it to this day, but it’s likely not going to return with a new project anytime soon. In fact, fans have taken it upon themselves to try and see what a full reboot of it all would look like.

Series creator Danny Antonucci has brutally shut down the idea of a reboot or sequel, “For me, I’ve done what I was going to do,” clearing things up in a past interview. “I mean, if the network wants to do it, all the best to them: It will fail miserably.” If the creator is not intent on bringing it back, and it’s not even available to stream, it’s going to be moments like this that keep Ed, Edd n Eddy alive.

