HBO Max’s Best Show of 2025 Finally Returns & Immediately Dethrones Heated Rivalry

In a rare move from a streaming platform, this show took only 10 months between seasons (as opposed to the now typical two years), and it’s back in a big way, decisively taking the top spot on the platform from Heated Rivalry. And that’s no slight to hockey; this medical drama just brings something entirely unique to our screens, with an incredible cast, tension that will have you on the edge of your seat, and no shortage of nail–biting drama.

We could only be talking about The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, Taylor Deardon, and Shawn Hatosy. It brings to life a unique format, with each episode taking place during a single, consecutive hour of one day. The show centers around the daily lives of doctors, nurses, interns, and everyone in between in Pittsburgh’s busiest emergency room as they juggle their own issues, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating the entire gamut of patients and their families.

Its Critically Acclaimed Status Is Well Deserved

The Pitt’s first season brought in a staggering 95% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with critics saying it’s one of the best streaming medical dramas of all time. “Television is currently obsessed with spectacle or cynicism, and The Pitt offers an alternative: a brutal, beautiful realism. The miracle of this series isn’t that it brings us anything new but that it makes what was always there impossible to ignore,” says Ayyan Paul Choudhury of The Hindu. Critic Dustin Rowles says, “The real star of The Pitt is its relentless pace. The show moves moves moves. It’s so tightly wound that a 55-minute episode feels like 20, leaving you gasping at the credits like, ‘Nope! Nonono no! Not yet! Where’s the Next Episode button?’”

And general audiences agree, giving the show a well-earned 87% on the Popcornmeter. One viewer stated, “One of the highest caliber, smartest, best-written and -directed, most multi-layered, fascinating, gripping series I’ve ever seen, with completely unpredictable plots and characters. You get drawn right in, and each episode is a 60-minute thrill ride taking you through an astonishing gamut of emotions. Incredible.”

The show’s cast chemistry, pacing, and intense storylines that don’t shy away from the politics of today, or the emotionally fraught situations that the setting demands, bring to life a story that’s as moving as it is intense. Its praise is beyond well deserved, and its second season couldn’t come soon enough—which is why it’s so exciting that the first episode of Season 2 has officially dropped on HBO Max. And in even better news, a third season of the show has already been greenlit, so it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

New episodes of The Pitt drop every Thursday.

Are you excited that The Pitt is back for a second season?