HBO Max’s Hidden Gem Drama Series Is About To Stop Streaming

HBO Max offers a strong lineup of original dramas ranging from epic period pieces such as The Gilded Age to dramedies like The White Lotus. That content offering is about to take a hit with the upcoming departure of HBO’s hidden gem drama that you probably haven’t seen, and you only have a few days left to watch it.

Grisse, HBO Asia’s action historical drama that premiered in 2018, is scheduled to leave HBO Max this month. All eight episodes of the Mike Wiluan-created miniseries are set to stop streaming on February 25th. The series is set in the mid-1800s Dutch East Indies and centers around an unlikely group of heroes, led by a young woman named Kalia, who lead a rebellion against tyrannical colonists and take control of a Dutch garrison town called Grisse. Adinia Wirasti, Marthino Lio, Michael Wahr, Joanne Kam, and Zack Lee star in the show, which aired for just a single season.

HBO Max’s Grisse Is the Best Historical Drama You Haven’t Heard About

You’ve probably heard of, and likely have even watched, HBO Max’s other big-name historical dramas like The Gilded Age and Perry Mason, but Grisse most likely hasn’t been on your radar, and that needs to change before its departure. Sitting at just eight episodes and featuring a stylish, action-heavy historical narrative, the series is a solid, high-octane binge-watch that doesn’t disappoint. The series presents a compelling tale of rebellion largely focused on diverse, empowered female characters amid a visually rich setting that transports viewers to a 19th-century garrison town, and the fast-paced nature of the gritty, often violent, action scenes makes it easy to stick around.

Unlike its counterparts on HBO Max, Grisse failed to achieve mainstream, widespread recognition in the U.S., which is a shame given just how good it actually is. The series solidly sits as an under-the-radar, high-quality show that is a must-watch. Although Grisse didn’t garner enough reviews to get a critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a fresh audience rating of 70% from viewers who called it “worth your time” and “very well done.”

Where to Stream Grisse After It Leaves HBO Max?

There’s just a week left to stream Grisse on HBO Max, and that is just enough time to fit in those eight episodes before the series disappears from streaming in the U.S. entirely. Grisse doesn’t currently stream outside of HBO Max, and it’s unclear if the series will reappear on a rival streamer in the coming weeks. The major platforms haven’t released their March 2026 newsletters, so it’s a waiting game to find out if the series will simply make the move to a different platform. Unfortunately, even renting or purchasing won’t be an option for Grisse, as HBO Max is the sole place to watch all eight episodes.

