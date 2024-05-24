HBO Releases Fantasmas Trailer Featuring Dylan O'Brien in Red Lingerie

HBO today released the trailer for Fantasmas, a new comedy series from writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres (Problemista and HBO's Los Espookys). The series appears to boast a star-studded cast of guest-stars, including Dylan O'Brien, Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, musician Kim Petras as a mermaid, and Ziwe, among others. The main cast includes Torres as Julio, Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester and Joe Rumrill as the voice of Bibo.

Torres got his start in Hollywood penning sketches for Saturday Night Live for several years, departing in 2023. Earlier this year, Torres released Problemista from A24 in theaters, a film centered around an aspiring toy designer who's struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. For those unfamiliar with the queer Salvadoran-American actor's work, it's very unapologetic, campy, and often times very bonkers (in the best way!)

Torres' latest project, though, seems like the most ambitious yet. Fantasmas follows Julio who has lost a gold oyster earring. While on his quest to find the precious object "Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, Fantasmas weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world."

Fantasmas is executive produced by Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting. The six-episode season of Fantasmas premieres Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max. New episodes will air weekly.

The trailer has a lot going on and acts sort of like a game of eye spy. The one thing that's not hard to miss, however, is O'Brien sporting women's red lingerie after exiting a room -- talk about making an entrance! The actor has taken a bit more of an experimental route with his last few projects, namely Hulu's Not Okay and Ponyboi. Other notable faces include Petras as a mermaid, Buschemi sporting one hell of a mohawk and Demie with a sickening bob. There's also the talking fruit and the robots, but we'll let you unpack everything in the trailer below.